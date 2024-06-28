‘The Bear’ Soundtrack: All the Songs Featured in Season 3

Taylor Swift, Radiohead and The Beastie Boys are just a few of the artists who pop up on this season’s soundtrack

the-bear-jeremy-allen-white-fx
Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear." (FX)

FX’s “The Bear” Season 3 premiered on Hulu and Disney+ Thursday, and we cannot stop listening to the soundtrack. The always anxiety-inducing yet lovable show demands a playlist just as special.

From Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” to The Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right,” the new season’s soundtrack runs the gamut when it comes to genre. The show’s emotional rollercoaster needs music to match as the songs often intensify the feelings of the characters.

Other notable artists who make an appearance include The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Weezer, Carole King, David Bowie and a new song from Eddie Vedder.

the-bear-ayo-edebiri-corey-hendrix-edwin-lee-gibson-matty-matheson-liza-colon-zayas-fx
For a complete list of all the songs in this season of “The Bear,” keep reading:

Episode 1 – “Tomorrow”

“Together” by Nine Inch Nails
Score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Episode 2 – “Next”

“Save It For Later” by Eddie Vedder
“(Nice Dream)” by Radiohead

Episode 3 – “Doors”

None

Episode 4 – “Violet”

“Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops” by Cocteau Twins
“Spinning Away” by Brian Eno & John Cale
“Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift
“Getchoo” by Weezer

Episode 5 – “Children”

“Dream Little One, Dream” by Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton
“Purple Heather (Live at the Troubadour)” by Van Morrison
“Mixed Emotions” by The Rolling Stones

Episode 6 – “Napkins”

“Get Down On It” by Kool and the Gang
“The Start of Things” by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
“The Morning Fog” by Kate Bush
“Let Whip It” by Dazz Band
“Sabotage” by Beastie Boys
“Got This Happy Feeling” by Ghetto Brothers

Episode 7 – “Legacy”

“No Machine” by Adrianne Lenker
“Save It For Later” by The Beat
“Fight For Your Right” by The Beastie Boys
“Stephanie” by Lindsey Buckingham
“Up on the Roof” by Carole King

Episode 8 – “Ice Chips”

“New Noise” by Refused
“13 Ghosts II” by Nine Inch Nails
“Baby I Love You” by The Ronettes

Episode 9 – “Apologies”

“Are You Looking Up” by Mk.gee
“Secret Love” by Stevie Nicks
“Blowing Kisses” by Jennifer Castle
“A Murder of One” by Counting Crows

Episode 10 – “Forever”

“In the Garage” by Weezer
“The Big Country” by Talking Heads
“Joy” by The Sundays
“Within’ Your Reach” by The Replacements
“Can You Hear Me” by David Bowie
“Diamond Diary” by Tangerine Dream
“Just One More Day” by Otis Redding
“Big White Cloud” by John Cale
“Laid” by James
“Disarm” by Smashing Pumpkins

All three seasons of “The Bear” are now available to stream on Hulu.

the-bear-season-3-taylor-swift-richie
