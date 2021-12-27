Old people have wisdom — and now, behind-the-scenes knowledge about the making of The Beatles’ 1970 album “Let It Be.”

According to Nielsen, the Thanksgiving Week 2021 debut of Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” was viewed by people primarily (54%) over the age of 55. Those golden oldies racked up an impressive 503 million minutes streamed between three episodes over their first four days. (“The Beatles: Get Back” premiered Episode 1 on Thanksgiving Night, Nov. 25. Episode 2 on the following evening and the third and final episode on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Nielsen week also included Sunday, Nov. 28.)

Those 500-million-plus minutes streamed placed “Get Back” seventh among original streaming programs that week. It did not make the Top 10 overall when counting acquired programs.

Of those originals, Kevin Hart/Wesley Snipes Netflix drama “True Story,” which also premiered on Thanksgiving, was No. 1. Seven “True Story” episodes (Netflix generally makes an entire season available at once) accumulated 943 million minutes streamed. No. 2 was yet another new release, Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” which tallied an impressive 853 million minutes streamed with just its first two episodes made available.

In its first full week (but second week overall), four episodes of Amazon Prime Video series “Wheel of Time” tallied 663 million minutes. The since-canceled 10-episode “Cowboy Bebop” was fourth among originals, with Netflix users consuming 629 million minutes between bites of turkey.

The next two slots above “Get Back” went to two Netflix reality shows with a bunch of episodes to binge: “The Great British Baking Show” (584 million minutes across 75 episodes) and “Selling Sunset” (549 million minutes across 34 episodes).

While Hart’s “True Story” was the top original program, it was a buddy of Kev’s again finishing first overall. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie “Red Notice” racked up 954 million minutes streamed across the holiday week.

One other interesting “True Story” point to punctuate the true story of Nov. 22, 2021 – Nov. 28, 2021 streaming habits: 53% of early “True Story” adopters were African American.

Like all Marvel shows, “Hawkeye” viewers skewed significantly male, and 40% came from the 35- to 54-year-old demographic group.