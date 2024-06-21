Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Bikeriders’

The highly anticipated new Jeff Nicols film “The Bikeriders” will be released in theaters Friday. Starring Austin Butler opposite Jodie Comer, this new Focus Features production transports audiences to the sounds and scenes of 1960s Chicago.

Butler breaks out of his Elvis accent, taking his stab at the Chicago biker dialect, and plays Benny, a dedicated member of the motorbike clique the Vandals. Comer holds her own among the biker boys club, serving as the moral compass and narrative spine for the film.

Oscar nominee Tom Hardy and “Challengers” and “West Side Story” rising star Mike Faist are other notable members of the Vandals biker gang.

Aside from the stacked cast, the period drama also has a soundtrack full of classics that may just make you revamp your summer playlist. From The Fleetwoods to The Sangri-las to Magic Sam, “The Bikeriders” gives you a sampling of nostalgic 60s pop and biker gang rock hits.

Check out a complete list of all the songs in “The Bikeriders” below:

“Lonely Room” by Mickey Murray

“I Wanta Holler (But The Town’s Too Small)” by Gary U.S. Bonds

“Declaration of Independence” by Count Five

“Talkin’ Bout You” by The Animals

“Come and Get It” by Johnny Soul

“Out In The Streets” by The Shangri-Las

“My Babe” by Dale Hawkins

“Get Up And Get Out” by Clint Stacey

“Chino” by Leith Stevens

“Raunchy” by Bill Justis

“That’s All I Need” by Magic Sam

“Mama, Mama Talk to Your Daughter” by Magic Sam

“Road Runner” by Bo Diddley

“Mannish Boy (Electric Mud Version)” by Muddy Waters

“I Feel Free” by Cream

“New Orleans” by Gary U.S. Bonds

“Baby, Please Don’t Go” by Them feat. Van Morrison

“Hush Little Baby” by Deon Jackson

“Masters of War” by The Staple Singers

“Bet You’re Surprised” by Aaron Neville

“I’m Going Home” by The Sonics

“I’ll Never Learn” by The Shangri-Las

“I Can See” by Liberty Bell

“Oh Love” by Brother T. And Family

“I Don’t Know Who To Blame” by Pugsley Munion

“Down On The Street” by The Stooges

“Treat Him Right” by Mickey Murray

“I Don’t Worry Myself” by Johnny Adams

“Vandalize” by Ben Nichols

“Come Softly to Me” by The Fleetwoods

“Bikeriders” by Lucero

“The Bikeriders” is now in theaters.