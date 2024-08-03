There’s no other show that kills off a character like “The Boys,” and in Season 4, it was no different. Here’s everyone who got murked in the epic Prime Video superhero series.

There are variety of ways to go in “The Boys” universe. Some people are crushed, others explode and some are even burned alive. And while fans may have been waiting for the day for some characters to be taken out, others have made viewers shed tears of sadness.

Season 4 of “The Boys” wrapped up on July 19, here the core group of people who died this past season.

Vought Lab Workers

“The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video)

Every villain has an origin story, and fans got to see a little more of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) in Episode 3 of Season 5 when he visits the scientists at the secret laboratory where he was tested on and raised as a child.

While Homelander greeted the crew with a Fudgie the Whale cake, nothing was sweet — he wanted revenge. In true Homelander form, he led the group on by recalling moments from his childhood when crew members tortured him for the sake of science. He remembered the times he was forced into a fire chamber where they tested the most extreme temperatures on his skin, despite how much pain they caused him. He also pointed to an incident in which one of the workers, Marty, laughed at him for masturbating during his private time. Throughout the entire ordeal, the scientists struggle with calling him Homelander, slipping up and calling him by his real name: John Gillman.

As payback, Homelander burned one of the workers alive and made Marty masturbate in front of the entire team of scientists before lasering his penis off. There was one person Homelander went easy on (for whatever reason), Barbara Findley, who appeared to be another lab worker. During their exchange, viewers learn Barbara was the only person who wasn’t afraid of Homelander as a child. The episode doesn’t go fully into depth about Homelander and Barabara’s relationship, but he must have a soft spot for her because she was the only one he left alive in his bloody massacre — though it appears he left her significantly traumatized.

Hugh Campbell Sr.

Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell Sr. in “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video)

In Season 4, Episode 5 of “The Boys” Hughie (Jack QuaidO) was forced to kill his father after he turned into a deranged supe who could phase through objects and went on an accidental rampage.

Everything started off amazing. Hughie’s mother Daphne Campbell (Rosemarie DeWitt) gave Hugh (Simon Pegg) the Compund V that fell out of Hughie’s pocket, and at first Hugh felt great. But things quickly went south after Daphne and Hughie found Hugh covered in blood from accidentally going through a hospital worker. In shock, and seemingly suffering from dementia, Hugh panics, while mistakenly slaughtering people in the facility. Sadly, Hughie is forced to put his father to sleep, as he deduced that the V seems to have a distorted reaction on braindead people. Now, it’s just Hughie and his formerly absentee mother.

Grace Mallory

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory in “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video)

Ryan, the sweet kid fans had so much faith in (and still somewhat do), ended up taking out CIA Deputy Director and The Boys founder, Grace Mallory. Grace, who hasn’t shown up the entire season, dropped in to pay her dying friend Butcher a visit in the hospital and to also convince Ryan to be part of their plan to take Homelander down. Seeing as Ryan is Homelander’s complete genetic match, he would be the only supe that’s capable of murdering him.

When the two explained that they’d like to put Ryan through training to prepare him for his match against his dad, it didn’t sit too well with Ryan.

“No, I can’t! Don’t ask me to!” Ryan exclaims. “So this is why you all want me to go with you? So you can teach me how to kill my dad? I have to go!”

Grace tried to stop him and explain further, but hospital’s six-feet-thick walls tipped him off to the realization that Grace and Butcher were trapping him.

“You’re locking my in a cage unless I agree to be your weapon, just like they did to my dad,” Ryan says. Despite learning that Homelander raped his mother Rebecca Butcher, rather than the affair stories he’d heard all along, he still wanted to leave. Just as Grace was about to use a button to trap him in, Ryan pushed Grace into a wall and killed her. Shocked by his own actions, Ryan stared down at Grace’s lifeless body, looked back at Butcher and left.

Victoria Neuman

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman (Prime Video)

In the Season 5 finale of “The Boys” Season 4, after Victoria Neuman agreed to join the The Boys in an effort to take down Homelander, Hughie brought the former vice president and her her daughter Zoey to their hideout to make a game plan and outline the details of Zoey’s safety.

However, everything went poorly once Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) arrived. Still upset over Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) murdering The Boys founder Grace Mallory, Butcher went totally against the group’s plans and killed Victoria by ripping her into two parts. The last viewers saw of Victoria was her bleeding out on the floor. Now, Neuman’s power is blood-bending and it seemed like she had more to do in “Gen V,” so perhaps this isn’t the last we’ve seen of her, but actress Claudia Doumit has been pretty consistent in her interviews that Neuman is dead for real.

Cameron Coleman

Matthew Edison as Cameron Coleman (Prime Video) in “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video)

Fearful of becoming Homelander’s next victim, Ashley framed Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) — who just so happened to dump her as his dominatrix partner — as the person who leaked the footage that proved Starlighters actually didn’t murder three Hometeamers (Homelander’s fan base). The entire Vought squad took turns beating Cameron to death. This all went down in Season 4, Episode 5 of “The Boys.”

Ambrosius

Tilda Swinton as Ambrosius in “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video)

In Season 4, Episode 7 of “The Boys,” The Deep murdered his aquatic love Ambrosius after she confronted him about his affair with Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). In a rage, The Deep bashed up Ambrosius’ fish tank and left her gasping for air until she died.

Tek Knight

Derek Wilson as Tek Knight in “Gen V” (Prime Video)

After Kimiko and Annie/Starlight saved Hughie from Tek Knight’s sex dungeon in Episode 6 of “The Boys” Season 4, Tek Knight’s butler Elijah strangled him to death.

Webweaver

Dan Mousseau as Webweaver in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Homelander ripped Webweaver (Dan Mouseau), Tek Knight’s former sex companion, in half after he lied about being a rat for the Boys in Episode 7 of “The Boys.”