A24’s First ‘The Brutalist’ Trailer Introduces Adrien Brody in Epic, 3-Hour Historical Saga

The massive Brady Corbet-directed film hits theaters on Dec. 20

A24

A24’s “The Brutalist” is nearly here.

The historical epic, which traces the life of a Holocaust survivor and architect (Adrien Brody) who falls under the sway of a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce), hits theaters on Dec. 20. The new trailer teases the oversized scope of the film. Watch it below.

Directed by Brady Corbet and written by Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist” is massive – shot in 35mm, scanned at a resolution equivalent to 70mm (and exhibited in 70mm), this movie is over three hours long, features a 15-minute intermission and an overture and epilogue. Like we said: massive.

“The Brutalist” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this fall, where it won the Silver Lion for Corbet (this is where A24 grabbed the movie). It also played at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. It received rave reviews (it currently sits at an 88 on Metacritic and a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes).

TheWrap’s own review said that “The Brutalist” “both mourns and celebrates American ambition — the ambitions of an immigrant class trying for a new life with no guarantee of success, and the ambitions of a filmmaker filling a canvas with a lifetime of obsessions.”

In addition to Brody and Pearce, the film also stars Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin and Alessandro Nivola.

“The Brutalist” hits theaters on Dec. 20.

the-brutalist-adrien-brody-felicity-jones
Read Next
A24 Picks Up Brady Corbet’s Venice-Winning Epic ‘The Brutalist’

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.