Jennifer Lopez Traverses the Dream World in Arrow Video’s New Restoration of ‘The Cell’ | Exclusive

“The Cell” is back in action.

Tarsem Singh’s somewhat controversial 2000 thriller is getting the 4K treatment thanks to a new, limited edition release from Arrow Video.

“The Cell” stars Jennifer Lopez as a psychologist working with some cutting-edge technology, who is tasked by the FBI to go inside the mind of a serial killer (Vincent D’Onofrio) who has fallen into a coma. While there, she has to battle the demons of his subconscious, along with an FBI agent (Vince Vaughn). Watch a clip from the new restoration below, with Lopez’s character communicating with the ghostly version of the killer’s dog – an all-white German shepherd.

When the movie was released in 2000, it was somewhat controversial, with some claiming that Singh’s imagery, which borrowed from Damien Hirst and H.R. Giger, to name a few, and was honed during Singh’s time making influential commercials and music videos (like R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”), was derivative and dull. Others were rightfully galvanized by the movie, which mixed “The Silence of the Lambs” with “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” to great effect. Roger Ebert gave it a rave review and placed it at No. 6 on his list of best films of that year. “Tarsem, the director, is a visual virtuoso who juggles his storylines effortlessly; it’s dazzling, the way he blends so many notes, styles and genres into a film so original,” Ebert wrote.

Now Arrow Video has put together a truly stunning package for the film, which includes new 4K editions of both the theatrical and director’s cut of the film; a new feature-length interview with Singh; new commentary tracks; a never-before-seen alternate version of the theatrical cut of the movie, with a different aspect ratio and new color grading; plus, all the archival materials from previous editions of the movie (deleted scenes, trailers and more). The release is available in 4K UHD and Blu-ray formats.

If you’re a fan of the bold, virtuoso filmmaking of “The Cell” or simply haven’t seen it since it came out in theaters, then this version is for you. It’s dreamy.