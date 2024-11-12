Jon Stewart Slams Mika Brzezinski for Reading ‘Woke’ NYT Column On-Air: ‘I Couldn’t Even Stay Woke’

Jon Stewart has some harsh words after the 2024 election, but none of them were for incoming President Donald Trump. Instead, “The Daily Show” host directed his ire at the left-leaning media and pundits, zeroing in on an unexpected target: “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski.

After harping on how Democrats were disconnected from the general public, Stewart played a damning clip from the MSNBC show. “That was ‘Morning Joe’ host Mika Brzezinski discussing a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd on how to escape the liberal bubble,” Stewart said to ripples of laughter, referring to Dowd’s “Democrats and the Case of Mistaken Identity Politics.”

“I guess I’ll just have to get the Times and read it myself unless there’s another way to make this less entertaining,” Stewart teased before launching into his next clip: Brzezinski’s announcement that she would be reading the piece live on the air.

“About wokeness? I couldn’t even stay woke during that whole f–king thing,” Stewart quipped. “Why don’t you read us the Wordle?”

The Comedy Central star used the moment to launch into his bigger point. One of the pervasive theories about why Kamala Harris lost the popular and electoral vote is that the left leaned too heavily on “woke” policies and politics. Stewart adamantly disagreed with that take.

“I have one problem with the woke theory: I just didn’t see any Democrats running on woke s–t,” he said. “They didn’t talk about pronouns. They didn’t talk about Latinx. It was the opposite!”

To back up his point, he showed several clips of Democratic candidates that focused on illegal immigration and opposing sex change operations. He also spotlighted Kamala Harris’ viral revelation that she owns a glock.

“They acted like Republicans for the past four months. They wore camo hats and went to Cheney family reunions. Do you know how dangerous it is to wear camo hats around Cheneys?” Stewart joked.

Ultimately, Stewart summarized that Democrats’ biggest problem was a misunderstanding of their own identity.

“Democrats were mostly running against an identity that was defined for them based on a couple of months of post George Floyd, defund the police, #MeToo Instagram posts from four years ago,” he said. “What happened was the country felt like the country wasn’t working for them and that the Democrats in particular were taking their hard-earned money and giving it to people who didn’t deserve it as much as them. And so the Democrats got shellacked.”

Rather than ending on that bleak note, Stewart assured viewers that “this isn’t forever,” pointing to an electoral map in 1984 which saw Ronald Reagan win every state save for Minnesota. Eight years later, the Democratic Bill Clinton was elected.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in four years at all,” Stewart concluded. Watch the full monologue above.