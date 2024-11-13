‘The Daily Show’ Host Jordan Klepper Doubts Kristi Noem’s Homeland Security Creds: ‘She Couldn’t Even Train Her Dog’

Jordan Klepper promised not to nitpick incoming President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks on the latest episode of “The Daily Show.” It was a promise that lasted about 30 seconds. And the first person to infuriate Klepper was none other than South Dakota governor and Homeland Security Secretary pick Kristi Noem.

“She’s supposed to keep the border secure? She couldn’t even train her dog,” Klepper joked on Wednesday night. Noem famously admitted to killing a misbehaving puppy in her memoir. Naturally, that wasn’t the only canine joke Klepper had up his sleeve.

“We know at least one Mexican who’s not making it over the border,” Klepper said, flashing an image of Taco Bell’s chihuahua mascot. He then added that terrorists are afraid of her. “Oh, I’m sorry — terriers,” he clarified.

“She’s the governor of South Dakota. That isn’t even the best Dakota,” Klepper continued. “It goes North, Fanning, Johnson, the building John Lennon was shot outside of then South Dakota.”

Noem was far from the only pick to infuriate Klepper. After playing several clips of announced EPA head Lee Zeldin saying he wants to prioritize the auto industry and AI, Klepper asked, “Where’s the environment in all this? Does the ‘E’ in EPA just stand for ‘Eh, f–k it?’” He also mocked expected deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller for calling Trump a “style icon.”

“Stephen Miller wants to put kids in cages but that is perhaps the most offensive thing he’s said,” Klepper added. “These people are kissing Trump’s ass so hard they have bronzer on their nose.”

He also had some prime insults for Elon Musk, who, when asked what his role would be in the Trump administration, called himself “First Buddy.” Klepper called Musk a guy “who looks like a wax statue of himself that you look at and say, ‘Man, that’s a bad wax statue.’” Klepper also said that by the time Musk is done, he’s sure the billionaire’s businesses will be unregulated, he’ll have billions in government contracts and “it’ll be illegal to point and laugh at a Cybertruck.” Watch the full monologue above.