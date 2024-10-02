‘The Daily Show’ Host Michael Kosta Calls Out Tim Walz for Stealing ‘Every Republican Schtick’

The vice presidential debate left “The Daily Show” host Michal Kosta shocked, and it had nothing to do with either candidate’s policies. The senior correspondent expressed his surprise over Democrat nominee Tim Walz in Comedy Central’s live show following Tuesday night’s debate.

“Walz quotes a book I didn’t think Democrats had ever read. I guess it’s called the Bibble?” Kosta joked before cutting to a clip of Walz.

“I don’t talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about ‘To the least amongst us you do unto me,’” Walz said during the debate.

“Wow. Tim Walz has really stolen every Republican schtick. He’s folksy, he’s into cars, hunts, quotes the Bible,” Kosta said. “What’s next? We’re going to find out he’s the webmaster of Nude Africa dot com?”

That last zinger was a nod to North Carolina Republican nominee for governor Mark Robinson. Last month a CNN investigation found that Robinson called himself a “black NAZI!” and wrote comments in support of reinstating slavery, comments that were found across various porn forums. Robinson denies it was him.

“The Daily Show” took several other shots at the two candidates, from joking that Vance and Walz “both hate Donald Trump” to showing a clip of every time the two agreed with either other, which Kosta called “surprising and, frankly, boring as s–t.” The Tuesday night host also mocked Walz’s answer to the moderators’ question about his Tiananmen Square claims.

“You know you’re blowing the Tiananmen Square question when you look more nervous than the guy staring down the tank,” Kosta said to laughter and groans from the studio audience.

But the main subject of mockery for “The Daily Show” was the media. Kosta started off his monologue by pretending to build up the VP debate before breaking into a grin and saying the stakes “weren’t that high.”

“The only other VP debate that anyone remembers is that time a fly got stuck on Mike Pence’s head. The bar is low,” Kosta said. Instead, he said the debate was “historic opportunity” for news media “to get people to watch TV.”

Kosta also mocked CBS News adding a QR code during the debate. After ABC faced backlash for the moderators live fact checking Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, CBS utilized the technology to let viewers follow along on their phones as CBS reporters fact checked.

“Yes, a QR code. Perfect journalism!” Kosta said. “When a candidate tells a lie, why correct it for the 50 million people watching live? Just have a link for the 12 nerds who bother scanning it. Am I supposed to be impressed that they have a QR code? Every a-shole has a QR code.”

To prove his point, “The Daily Show” inserted two different customized QR codes into its opening monologue. Watch the full video above.