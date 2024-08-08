‘The Daily Show’: Michael Kosta Says With Biden Out, It’s Clear ‘Trump’s Brain Isn’t Exactly in Great Shape Either’ | Video 

Discussing the predictable and weird attacks Republicans have made against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Wednesday’s “The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta took a moment to observe something about Republican nominee Donald Trump: That without Joe Biden as his opponent, it’s becoming “obvious” that he seems kind of senile too.

Kosta was discussing — and mocking — the widespread accusations of being communist that Republicans make against pretty much any Democrat, with Walz being the latest recipient.

“Yes, Tim Walz may be a former football coach, a hunter, a guy who looks like he has his own homemade dry rub, but Republicans are saying, ‘Don’t be fooled by the moderate vibes. Tim Walz is a secret communist,’” Kosta said. “And nobody is more on board with this line of attack than Donald Trump.”

At that, Kosta rolled a clip of Trump attempting to make that attack in a rambling, nearly incoherent rant while calling in to Fox News on Wednesday.

“He’s a very, uh, very liberal man. And if you want to know the truth, he’s probably about the same as Bernie Sanders. He’s probably more so than Bernie Sanders. She is more so than Bernie Sanders,” Trump said in part. “There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner.”

That last line had Kosta particularly dumbfounded. “Immediately, if not sooner? There’s no sooner. That’s what makes it immediately. If you tell someone you want something sooner than immediately, they’re going to be late, because they’re going to waste their time thinking, ‘what kind of idiot says immediately, if not sooner’?”

“By the way, by the way,” Kosta added, “when Joe Biden rambled like this, all of us were like, ‘this man is obviously senile,’ but now that he’s dropped out, it’s becoming more obvious that Trump’s brain isn’t exactly in great shape either. And he should get that looked at immediately, if not sooner.”

Kosta also mocked people attacking Walz for the program in Minnesota that provides tampons in every school bathroom, and also just the general weirdness of some of his critics, including a guy who called into Fox Business to talk about Walz wearing a suit with the pattern of a dairy cow.

“I’m gonna guess this guy’s response is… moo?” Kosta joked. Then after running a clip where this person claimed Walz isn’t “serious,” Kosta added, “Not serious. I agree. I hate having to listen to unserious people. You know, it really pulls my utters. Look, here’s here’s a rule of thumb. You’re not allowed to talk about being serious if you have to milk your clothes before putting them up.”

Then later in the segment, “The Daily Show” correspondent Troy Iwata showed up to mock the whole “communism” accusations attack further. Watch the whole thing here now: