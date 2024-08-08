Megyn Kelly Admits Tim Walz Was ‘Amazing’ at First Kamala Harris Rally — Which Made a ‘Feeling of Fear Rise Up in My Throat’ | Video

Megyn Kelly admitted Wednesday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was “amazing” at his first campaign rally as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate — and that that made a “feeling of fear rise up in my throat.”

Calling the Democratic vice presidential nominee “a spectacular speaker” — and one who’s “charming,” at that — the conservative SiriusXM podcast host shared her concerns over Walz’s stance on gender-affirming care for trans youth and the real possibility that “he could actually become the vice president and potentially the president.”

At the Philadelphia rally on Tuesday night, Kelly noted, the enthusiastic crowd was “in the palm of his hand.”

“This guy scares me,” she said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” in conversation Wednesday with Mark Halperin. “He scares me because he actually could become the vice president and potentially the president. And I’m going to be honest with you and the audience: I watched him last night, and I thought he was amazing. He is a spectacular speaker. He was charming. He had that rally in the palm of his hand.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment, below:

Kelly compared Walz’s performance to Harris and Biden, determining that “he’s way more effective than she is, or Joe Biden is.”

“I genuinely feel like for the first time that I can remember, had like a feeling of fear rise up in my throat. Because I know what he’s permitting in Minnesota when it comes to children,” Kelly said. “Nothing compares to what we’re doing to minor children. I get emotional over it. This isn’t gonna happen to my kids. My kids are good. This isn’t about a personal thing for me, it’s about everybody else’s kids. I care about children. And he is pedal to the metal, full steam ahead on all of it.”

Kelly’s concern is Walz making Minnesota a “trans refuge” for those in need seeking gender-affirming care.

“He’s the most radical they could find on the trans issue,” she exclaimed at the top of the segment.

“So when I watched him dazzle last night – I’m not going to vote for him, I’ve been honest about that – but I recoiled,” she continued. “I see why she chose him. He’s great and he’s better than she is in his rhetoric.”

Watch Kelly break down Walz’s candidacy with Halperin in the video embed above.