Steve Martin Turns Down Lorne Michaels' 'SNL' Offer to Play Tim Walz: 'I'm Not an Impressionist'

The comedy icon and “Only Murders in the Building” creator-star tells the Los Angeles Times he got the call on Wednesday

Steve Martin won’t be playing Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live.”

Despite much speculation following Tuesday’s announcement that the Minnesota governor was Kamala Harris’ pick for vice president, Martin confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that Lorne Michaels asked him to play the role and he said no.

“I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no,” Martin said. “I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Philadelphia rally
Maya Rudolph is already set to reprise appearances as Harris throughout the season. The ongoing commitment was one of the reasons Martin was hesitant to sign on for the political season.

“It’s ongoing,” he said. “It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling.”

Walz took the internet by storm following the announcement that he was joining the Democratic’s ticket. Harris’ running mate earned his first viral moment while the duo spoke together in Philadelphia Tuesday night. He called out his excitement to debate Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy – that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said, likely referencing a false rumor that Vance had written in his book about having relations with a sofa.

Michaels still has some time to find the right fit to play Walz. The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” begins Sept. 28.

