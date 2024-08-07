‘The Daily Show’ Investigates Kamala Harris’ VP Pick Tim Walz: ‘Midwestern Dad AF’ | Video

It’s been quite the day for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his official selection as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate was capped by his very own segment on “The Daily Show.”

Luckily for viewers who aren’t quite familiar with Walz just yet, host Michael Kosta spent his morning investigating the country’s potential next VP. “Now, obviously, I already know all about Tim Walz, as I have a well of knowledge of every governor in America, even the ones from the boring states,” he joked on Tuesday.

“But since you guys have probably never heard of this guy before, I Googled him in a panic on your behalf this morning,” Kosta continued. “And what I found out is Tim Walz got a lot done as governor.”

The Comedy Central star then listed off a bunch of Walz’ accomplishments in office — including legalizing marijuana, granting family and sick leave, codifying abortion and providing free lunches for school children. That’s on top of being Congress’ highest-ranking enlisted soldier with 24 years in the National Guard and his proud hobby as hunter.

Basically, Walz gives off a vibe, and, as Kosta put it, that vibe is “Midwestern dad as f–k.”

“If this dude becomes vice president, they’re going to find him out on the White House lawn changing the oil on a Predator drone,” he joked. “‘Don’t call the Pentagon, they’ll charge you an arm and a leg.’”

But Kosta made sure to highlight the governor’s troubled past as well, saying, “Yes, Tim Walz has a DUI arrest, but just one. So no wonder voters elected him governor — he’s the most responsible driver in the whole midwest.”

Also on Tuesday, Walz spoke out at a Harris campaign rally in Philadelphia, welcoming a debate against convicted felon/former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance… “If he’s willing to get off the couch,” that is.

