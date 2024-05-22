“The Daily Show” audience wasn’t too kind to one of host Michael Kosta’s jokes about Rudy Giuliani’s “side hustle.”

On Tuesday’s episode of the show, the late night host mocked Giuliani, who was the mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, for unveiling his own brand of coffee. “I just can’t believe that he’s calling it Rudy’s Coffee and not Grounds Zero,” Kosta said to a chorus of groans.

Kosta seemed unfazed by the reaction and cheerfully said, “Let me keep going.”

That was the only joke that didn’t elicit laughter from the studio audience. “In case you’re wondering where this delicious looking coffee is sourced from, I can assure you it comes directly from Rudy himself,” Kosta continued, showing the now-viral picture of Giuliani with hair dye running down his face at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference. “You never heard of drip coffee?”

Kosta also took shots at the coffee commercial itself, saying that Giuliani’s kitchen “says serial killer but the rest of your apartment also says serial killer” and calling the commercial “creepier” than “the Folger’s one where the brother and sister clearly want to bone each other.”

The Comedy Central host then pointed out that you only see “rightwing grifters hawking these cheap products,” pointing to Giuliani’s coffee, Alex Jones’ supplements and everything from Donald Trump’s steaks to Trump vodka.

“How come we don’t see liberals getting grifted? I’ll tell you why. It’s because liberals are too smart for patronizing scams that are like this, as I explain in my new book, ‘Liberals Are Too Smart to Be Scammed,’” Kosta joked.

After spending weeks mocking the Arizona attorney general for trying and failing to serve him, Giuliani was served on Friday during a party for his 80th birthday. In a social media post, the former mayor and Trump supporter wrote “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.” Authorities used these very posts and live streams to track Giuliani down. The subpoena has to do with his role in allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

This case is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Giuliani’s legal woes. In 2023, he lost $148 million in a defamation lawsuit after making false claims about two election workers in Georgia.