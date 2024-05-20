Rudy Giuliani was officially served indictment papers over the weekend — while at his own birthday party. So, on Monday morning’s episode of “The View,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg was simply inconsolable. She even wept real fake tears for the man.

In setting up the discussion, Whoopi first explained what happened in a very amused tone, before acting extremely choked up while detailing the reactions of Giuliani’s party guests.

“Some were crying because they were like, so upset about this!” she mocked. “They were not so upset that he partook in lies about what was happening in the country, but they were upset that he was served. My question is this — let me get my stuff together.”

At that, Whoopi buried her face in her hands, palming at her cheeks to wipe away the fake tears and thanking the audience for understanding and appreciating her “distress.”

“Did he really think he could outrun the law?!” she then asked in a much more serious, but equally deriding, tone.

For host Ana Navarro, the answer was yes, as she explained that Giuliani had quite literally been avoiding and running away from law enforcement for weeks, even taunting them on social media.

“If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” Giuliani wrote in a now-deleted social media post. He was served with the papers two hours later.

“Rudy!” Whoopi wailed as Navarro poked fun at the people who actually were upset. “Rudyyyy! Don’t take my Rudy!”

As the hosts continued to mock Giuliani, Navarro eventually offered a tissue to Whoopi, praising her for being able to pull herself together and soldier on.

“Well, I haven’t stopped crying inside,” Whoopi joked.

RUDY GIULIANI SERVED PAPERS AT 80TH B-DAY: After Giuliani was served an indictment Friday night related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/uP8BcruHbd — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2024

You can watch the whole segment from “The View” in the video above.