“The View” didn’t make it quite 10 minutes into Tuesday’s show before a small bit of chaos occurred. This time, moderator Whoopi Goldberg got up from the table mid-segment to scold an audience member for recording from his seat.

The moment came as the ABC hosts discussed the impact Donald Trump continues to have on the Republican party, with host Alyssa Farah Griffin arguing that other members should be mad that party finances may not exist to help with their own future races.

As Sunny Hostin started to chime in, Goldberg could be seen spotting the audience member, and then asked Hostin to pause for a moment before getting up and walking toward the crowd.

“Sir, I have to stop you, with the camera. Because I can see you,” she said. “So, do me a favor, don’t pull it out again, I’d appreciate that. Thank you.”

As she returned to her seat, cohost Joy Behar questioned what the man was doing, to which Sara Haines replied, “Recording.” But from there, the show rolled on as normal.

Typically, audience members are asked to put their phones away ahead of the taping, which is why Goldberg called it out. The man in question was allowed to stay in the crowd for the rest of the show.

TAKEAWAYS FROM TRUMP’S DAY IN COURT: After an appeals court lowered Trump's bond from $464 million to $175 million and a judge set a date for his hush money trial, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I3eCMHva6b — The View (@TheView) March 26, 2024

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.