You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The View” wrapped up January as the show’s most-watched month in nearly two years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The syndicated talk show’s January installments averaged 2.595 million viewers — up 7% from December — and a demo viewership of 225,000 among women 25-54. It also scored the biggest monthly average it has seen since April 2022, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures.

“The View” also posted gains over its previous year average, with January 2024 viewership outpacing the 2.51 million average in January 2023 by 3%.

The daytime series is on a strong path for its February viewership with installments during the week of Feb. 5 averaging 2.36 million viewers and a 1.59 rating, ranking in the No. 1 spot among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs in both measurements.

During the week of Feb. 5, “The View” outpaced competitors “Live with Kelly and Mark,” which scored 2.33 million and a 1.55 rating, NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which averaged 2.06 million viewers and a 1.40 rating, “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” which averaged a viewership of 1.519 million and a 1.03 rating, and CBS’ “The Talk,” which averaged 1.35 million viewers and scored a 0.90 rating.

Ratings saw a slight uptick for the next week, with “The View” averaging 2.38 million viewers and scoring a 1.61 rating during the week of Feb. 12. “The View” continued to rank in the top spot in both total viewership and household ranking, outpacing NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which averaged 1.98 million viewers and a 1.34 rating; “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” which averaged 1.38 million viewers and scored a 0.94 rating; and CBS’ “The Talk,” which scored an average viewership of 1.4 million and a rating of 0.90 rating.

During the week of Feb. 12, “The View” averaged a demo viewership of 218,000 among women 25-54 — up 7% from the last week’s viewership of 204,000 and posting a 4-week high since the week of Jan. 15 — and averaged 134,000 viewers among women 18-49 — up 2% from the last week’s demo viewership of 131,000 — according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

To date, “The View” has averaged 2.45 million viewers this season, up 2% from comparable weeks last season, and bring the show to a 3-year high since the 2020-2021 season.

Executive producer Brian Teta attributes the ratings growth to the show’s pop culture-centric guests — which so far include Robert Downey Jr., Kate Hudson, Annette Bening, Jessica Chastain and Jodie Foster — while also engaging viewers politically.

“Daytime audiences turn to ‘The View’ for news and politics, and this presidential election year is off to a great start. We’ve had some tremendous political guests in January including Vice President Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney and Chris Christie and just this week, we welcomed Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies,” Teta said. “Politicians know that if they want to speak to an engaged audience, there’s no better place to be. There are conversations happening at this table during Hot Topics and with our guests during interviews that aren’t happening anywhere else on television… and we’re also having a lot of fun.”