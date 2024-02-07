You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” hit its highest-rated week of the season with the help of guest stars Common, Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The daytime talk show averaged 918,000 total viewers and a household rating of 0.62 during the week of Jan. 22, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, marking the show’s highest rating so far this season.

The show drew its biggest audience of the week — and the season — when Jennifer Hudson hosted Common on the show, which seemed to confirm ongoing rumors of a romance between the pair. The Jan. 22 episode scored 1.03 million total viewers and 0.70 rating.

Following Common’s appearance on Monday, Hudson also hosted Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman on Tuesday, before Paris and Kathy Hilton were featured on Wednesday’s episode, as TheWrap exclusively revealed. Joel Kim Booster also made an appearance on the Wednesday installment, while Mel B appeared in the Thursday episode and Snoop Dogg closed out the week as Friday’s guest.

Following the week’s success, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has reached 17.2 million unique viewers to date during its second season.

The show has also found success among younger demos, with its current season marking a 14% uptick when compared to last year among adults 18-34. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” marks the only nationally syndicated talk show posting increases among adults 18-34, and the only show maintaining its average among women 18-34 from a year ago, according to Nielsen.

This season has also featured guests like “The Voice” judges Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, Shaquille O’Neal, Adam Sandler, Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey and Oprah Winfrey.

In January, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was renewed for a third season by Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television, with its next installment slated to kick off this fall. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures.