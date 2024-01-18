Common, Heidi Klum and Snoop Dog are among the upcoming celebrity guests gracing the stage of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Klum will appear on the show on Friday, Jan. 19, while next week’s guests also include mother-daughter duo Paris and Kathy Hilton and mother and son pairing Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman, as well as Mel B and Joel Kim Booster.

Common will kick off the week on Monday, Jan. 22 as he promotes his new book, “And Then We Rise,” while “We Are Family” hosts Anderson and Bowman, who both played major roles during Monday night’s Emmys, will be featured on the Tuesday telecast.

Wednesday’s episode of the talk show will feature both Paris and Kathy Hilton fresh off the release of “Paris in Love” Season 2 this winter while also welcoming the “Fire Island” writer and star comes on to mark the release of his new Freeform unscripted series “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out,” which stars Chrissy Teigen and Dave Chang.

Singer Mel B, who serves as a judge on “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,” will appear on Thursday while fellow musician Snoop Dogg, who is set to star in upcoming sports comedy “The Underdoggs,” closes out the week on Friday.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which premiered its second season on Oct. 2, was recently renewed for a third season by Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television, which is set to kick off this fall.

For the full schedule of guests on during the week of Monday, Jan. 22, see below.

Monday, Jan. 22

Common

Jennifer welcomes Tiffany Miranda from Los Angeles, CA, who is the founder of Girls Make Beats. The nonprofit organization empowers young girls in underserved communities to become music producers, DJs, and audio engineers. Tiffany’s goal is to bridge the gender inequality gap in music production and give young women access to life-changing opportunities.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman

Jennifer welcomes back Leanne Zapanta, and her husband, Raz, from Mission Hills, CA. Leanne and Raz visited the show last season when we surprised Leanne’s bridal party during the show and gifted the couple a honeymoon. Since then, Leanne and Raz got married and went on their honeymoon. Leanne and Raz will chat with Jennifer and will give her a life update.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton

Joel Kim Booster

Jennifer welcomes Dr. Kwane Stewart from San Diego, CA, who is known as “The Street Vet.” Dr. Kwane is a veterinarian who has quietly volunteered his time walking the city streets of California and given free veterinary services to the pets of unhoused people. In 2020, Dr. Kwane founded the nonprofit “Project Street Vet” to expand this important work and provide more support to those in need. Dr. Kwane was recently named CNN’s 2023 Hero of the Year.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Mel B

Mel B Jennifer welcomes celebrity chef Lorenzo Espada, aka “Eat with Zo,” from Charlotte, NC, who is best recognized for posting popular cooking tutorials online. Growing up, Zo’s parents always found a way to make something out of nothing and that family motto stuck with him. Zo started cooking in college, selling hot plates to students and locals to make ends meet. Now, he’s a sought-after chef and specializes in creating traditional classics with a twist. Zo will perform a cooking demo and chat with Jennifer.

Friday, Jan. 26