‘The View’: Liz Cheney Admits It’s ‘Very Hard to Imagine’ the Republican Party ‘Can Survive’ Past 2024 | Video

Liz Cheney made her debut on “The View” on Wednesday morning, and she brought a bleak prediction for the Republican party with her. The former congresswoman admitted to the ABC hosts that it’s “very hard to imagine” the GOP surviving past 2024, whether Donald Trump wins or not.

To kick off her first-ever appearance on the show, Cheney admitted that, though she’s done many interviews in the past, the women of “The View” did “make me nervous.” The women laughed at that, conceding that they have been tough critics of her in the past, given the fact that she voted with Trump’s policies more than 90% of the time while she was in office.

But, the hosts noted that they have great respect for Cheney, with Whoopi Goldberg even admitting that she “made a video begging” Cheney to come on the show. And, in the end, the interview stayed amiable.

As the conversation flowed, host Ana Navarro asked Cheney point blank if she believes the Republican party is “salvageable,” given so many of its members’ clear devotion to Trump and his lies about the 2020 election. To that, Cheney was blunt.

“I think that the Republican party itself is clearly so caught up in this cult of personality that it’s very hard to imagine that the party can survive,” Cheney said. “I think increasingly it’s clear that once we get through 2024, we’re gonna have to have something else, something new.”

She continued, “I believe the country has to have a party that’s based on conservative principles and values, where we can engage with the Democrats on substance, and on policy.”

But, when asked by Sunny Hostin if that meant forming a third party, Cheney hedged a bit.

“I think, post-2024 election, we’re gonna see just a huge, tectonic shift in our politics,” she said.

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video below.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.