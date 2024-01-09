You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

Chris Christie’s interview on “The View” drew the highest viewership the morning talk show has seen in two months, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As “The View” fans tuned in to watch host Alyssa Farah Griffin interview the Republican presidential hopeful and former New Jersey governor, the Jan. 3 episode of “The View” scored 2.54 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures. Christie’s appearance boosted the show to reach its biggest audience since Nov. 9, when singer John Legend joined the show.

In addition to Christie’s interview, “The View” kicked off 2024 with a strong ratings start as the highest-rated and most-watched daytime network talk show and news program for the week of Jan. 1.

“The View” averaged a 1.66 household and 2.45 million viewers during the first week of the year, outpacing NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which drew a 1.48 rating and 2.22 million viewers; “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” which hit a 1.12 rating and 1.70 million viewers; “NBC News Daily,” which averaged 0.86 rating and 1.30 million viewers; and CBS’ “The Talk,” which averaged a 0.86 rating and 1.29 million viewers.

The ABC news talk show hosted by Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro also averaged 220,000 women ages 25-54 — up 20% from the 184,000 demo viewers the show brought in during the week of Dec. 11 — and 134,000 women ages 18-49 during the week of Jan. 1 — up 2% from the same week’s 131,000 viewers.

“The View” also posted impressive gains for its total viewers when compared to the week of Dec. 11, as it raised its total viewers by 10% from the week’s viewership of 2.22 million. The week-over-week improvement led “The View” to see an eight-week high among total viewers, with the week of Jan. 1 marking the show’s second most-watched week of the season.

The show promises to maintain its audience with a buzzy lineup for the second week in January, which includes Liz Cheney as Wednesday’s guest.

To date, “The View” has averaged 2.42 million viewers this season, marking a 2% uptick in total viewers when compared to comparable weeks last season, which averaged 2.366 million viewers.

Overall, “The View” currently ranks as the No. 1 most-watched and highest-rated show among network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs for the fourth season in a row.