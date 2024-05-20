‘Morning Joe’ Roasts Rudy Giuliani Over His New Coffee Line Amid Bankruptcy, Indictment: ‘Hair Dye and Sweat’ | Video

“You taste something that’s a bit pungent … this is why it’s so personal to him,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough jokes

It’s a good thing Rudy Giuliani’s new line of coffee is meant to be roasted, because “Morning Joe” went in on America’s Mayor’s latest grift to start their day on Monday.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski took turns one-upping each other’s jokes about the Rudy Coffee, which was announced Sunday amid the former politician’s public bankruptcy issues and recent indictment — complete with an infomercial.

“By supporting Rudy Coffee, you’re not just treating yourself to exceptional coffee, you’re also supporting our cause: the cause of truth, justice and American democracy,” Giuliani says in the ad.

“I think I’ll stick to Peet’s,” Brzezinski said, while Scarborough added: “This is what America needs right now. It’s what America has been asking for: coffee from Rudy Giuliani, he of dripping mascara fame.”

Over the weekend, Giuliani was served indictment papers while celebrating his upcoming 80th birthday. The new trouble compounds upon his existing bankruptcy case once he filed for Chapter 11 in December after being ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers he defamed.

“That was horrible. That was the worst commercial I’ve ever seen,” Brzezinski noted. “Is it 1972?”

“You taste something that’s a bit pungent … this is why it’s so personal to him,” Scarborough explained. “It’s Rudy’s sweat, mixed in with a little bit of hair dye. It’s that secret ingredient that puts it over the top.”

“Just for men,” cohost Jonathan Lemire then chimed in. “Deeply embarrassing.”

Each 2-pound package costs $29.99, now in presale to ship in June with the first 100 orders signed by the man himself. Plus, the coffee comes in three organic roasts: America’s Mayor, Fighting for Justice and Enjoying Life, the latter of which is decaf.

You can watch the entire “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.

Joe Scarborough on "Morning Joe"
