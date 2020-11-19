Everybody’s Got Some Feelings About Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Mishap

Despite the fact the world has barely heard from President Trump following the results of the election two weeks ago, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has been hard at work. The former NY mayor has been doing absolutely everything possible to somehow sway the American people towards the idea of keeping Trump in office, from giving some important press conferences at the Four Seasons (the landscaping company, not to be confused with the actual Four Seasons hotel properties) and throwing lawsuits at whoever will listen.

It looks like all that stress might be catching up with him — and his grooming routine. While giving a press conference aired by (who else?) Fox News, Giuliani encountered something that most people who dye their hair with cheap products learn early on: sweat will cause the dye to leak. And it’s not going to be pretty.

Author Chris Wylie immediately picked up on the epic failure, asking Giuliani to “call me for some free tips.”

Hey @RudyGiuliani – pls call me for some free tips on stopping hair dye leaks. pic.twitter.com/ah1uZQ3n80 — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 19, 2020

Part of the reason Giuliani got so worked up is because he decided to act out the infamous courtroom scene from “My Cousin Vinny” in an attempt to prove a point about Republican poll watchers being duped by Biden’s campaign and the Democrats. “These people were further away than “My Cousin Vinny” was from the witness!” Giuliani raved, while Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis made her own observations about both the hair dye mishap and the press conference itself.

“Trump’s legal strategy meltdown in one picture,” Davis tweeted.

Trump's legal strategy meltdown in one picture. pic.twitter.com/NcWRB0zY3o — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 19, 2020

Naturally, it was hard for a lot of folks to take anything that Giuliani was saying seriously once they caught sight of the big brown streaks on both sides of his face. But maybe that’s what he wanted. After all, the politician did quote a 1992 movie as proof of voter fraud in the present day.

Take a look at some of the responses below to Giuliani’s hair dye gaffe.

Forget “there’s no there there.” More like, “there’s no hair there.” pic.twitter.com/ZmV9PEfURP — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) November 19, 2020

Gurl! @RudyGiuliani is sweating profusely & his hair dye is running down his face! 😂 Trump people are a mess 🤡 pic.twitter.com/k5gl7muWNq — Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) November 19, 2020

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Rudy leaking from both ears… pic.twitter.com/MJCp5s8sV7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020