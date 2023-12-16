CNN’s Jake Tapper Stunned by Rudy Giuliani Verdict Ordering $148 Million: ‘I Don’t Know That He Has $1 Million’ | Video

“I’m sure he’s going to plead poverty in addition to appealing this case,” the news anchor tells attorney Mike Gottlieb

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Friday that he doubted Rudy Giuliani has $1 million to his name, let alone the $148 million awarded to two Georgia poll workers he blamed for election fraud after Donald Trump failed to win a second term as president in 2020.

“You asked for $48 million. You got $148 million,” Tapper said to guest Mike Gottlieb, the attorney for poll workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, after the jury’s landmark decision.

Tapper added, “I don’t know that Rudy Giuliani has $1 million. I mean, I have no idea what he has. He hasn’t been able to pay his legal bills. He has three ex-wives I’m sure he’s going to plead poverty in addition to appealing this case.”

The Daily Show
Read Next
'Daily Show's Kal Penn Says Rudy Giuliani Is Committing Defamation 'Like He Has the Unlimited Plan' | Video

He went on to ask Gottlieb if he thought the former New York mayor would be able to pay the enormous sum: “You expect to see any money there?”

Gottlieb responded, “We will enforce this judgment and we will follow it to the ends of the earth.”

Questioned whether he will sue Trump next, the lawyer replied, “I think anyone who continues to spread these falsehoods about Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss can expect to hear from us.”

morning-joe-willie-geist-mika
Read Next
'Morning Joe' Drags Giuliani for Going 'From America's Mayor to America's Deadbeat': 'All Fun and Games Until the Indictments Started' (Video)

Gottlieb also said, “Honestly, the message that this [verdict] sends to other powerful people out there who are willing to trample civil servants just trying to do their job, you’re not going to get away with it… You have to answer, you have to stand up and testify under oath, and if you don’t do it, you’re going to get hit with a massive verdict like this.”

Giuliani told reporters outside the courthouse that he intends to appeal.

“It will be reversed so quickly it will make your head spin, and the absurd number that just came in will help that actually,” he told the Associated Press.

Gottlieb, however, told Tapper,”We’re not concerned about an appeal” from Giuliani’s camp. “We feel very comfortable with our verdict.”

Watch the discussion in the video above.

Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer (Credit: Fox)
Read Next
Fox Exec Defends Casting Rudy Giuliani on 'The Masked Singer': 'No Regrets'

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.