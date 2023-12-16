CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Friday that he doubted Rudy Giuliani has $1 million to his name, let alone the $148 million awarded to two Georgia poll workers he blamed for election fraud after Donald Trump failed to win a second term as president in 2020.

“You asked for $48 million. You got $148 million,” Tapper said to guest Mike Gottlieb, the attorney for poll workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, after the jury’s landmark decision.

Tapper added, “I don’t know that Rudy Giuliani has $1 million. I mean, I have no idea what he has. He hasn’t been able to pay his legal bills. He has three ex-wives I’m sure he’s going to plead poverty in addition to appealing this case.”

He went on to ask Gottlieb if he thought the former New York mayor would be able to pay the enormous sum: “You expect to see any money there?”

Gottlieb responded, “We will enforce this judgment and we will follow it to the ends of the earth.”

Questioned whether he will sue Trump next, the lawyer replied, “I think anyone who continues to spread these falsehoods about Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss can expect to hear from us.”

Gottlieb also said, “Honestly, the message that this [verdict] sends to other powerful people out there who are willing to trample civil servants just trying to do their job, you’re not going to get away with it… You have to answer, you have to stand up and testify under oath, and if you don’t do it, you’re going to get hit with a massive verdict like this.”

Giuliani told reporters outside the courthouse that he intends to appeal.

“It will be reversed so quickly it will make your head spin, and the absurd number that just came in will help that actually,” he told the Associated Press.

Gottlieb, however, told Tapper,”We’re not concerned about an appeal” from Giuliani’s camp. “We feel very comfortable with our verdict.”

