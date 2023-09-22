As Rudy Giuliani’s financial and legal woes continue to pile up, the hosts of “Morning Joe” have no sympathy for the man once dubbed (by himself, originally) “America’s mayor.” On Friday morning, the MSNBC crew joked that he’s turned into “America’s deadbeat,” and that he brought it all on himself.

This week, it was reported that Giuliani ignored a court order instructing him to pay legal fees to election workers he defamed, is currently being sued by his own former lawyers for $1.4 million in unpaid fees, and he was hit with allegations that he inappropriately groped Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide who gave an explosive testimony against Trump last year.

“Every day, really. Every day, it gets worse for the guy who once called himself America’s mayor,” Joe Scarborough mocked on Friday. “You know, I don’t know if he faces prison, if he faces bankruptcy, if he faces additional charges, it’s, again, it’s just from from all directions.”

Host Willie Geist agreed, dubbing Giuliani “America’s deadbeat” these days.

“It was all fun and games until the indictments started coming down,” Geist said. “When he was playing along with Donald Trump, doing whatever he said around the 2020 election, around January 6, he had prominence. He had relevance. He was on TV all the time. And now, like for so many of the people around Donald Trump, the bill is coming due.”

At that, host Mika Brzezinski joked that he doesn’t have the money for that bill, and Scarborough pointed out that that seems to be a trend for Trump allies.

“From America’s mayor to America’s deadbeat; following Donald Trump can get you thrown in jail or ruin you financially,” he added.

Echoing the hosts sentiments, panelist and MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle really had no sympathy to offer Giuliani.

“You know, it used to be a sad story,” Barnicle said. “You’d think of Rudy Giuliani and you say ‘What has happened to this guy? He used to be America’s mayor.’ But it’s no longer a sad story because he has talked himself into every legal difficulty that’s hanging over his head today. He’s done it to himself.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.