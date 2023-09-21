‘Morning Joe’ Guffaws at Trump’s Worries About Ending Up in ‘One of the Bad Prisons’: ‘There Are No Good Prisons, Mr. President’ (Video)

Despite all his bravado to the contrary, former President Donald Trump is indeed worried about going to prison, according to a new report from Rolling Stone. Among those worries is, apparently, that he’ll end up in a “bad” prison — which caused MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew to literally laugh out loud on Thursday morning.

According to the report, Trump has wondered aloud if he’d “be sent to a ‘club fed’ style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a ‘bad’ prison,” as well as whether or not he’d be made to wear a prison jumpsuit, among other concerns.

“There are no good prisons. Mr. President,” host Willie Geist mocked, earning loud laughter from Joe Scarborough and the rest of the team. “There are no good ones.”

But, Joe Scarborough wasn’t at all surprised to hear Trump is actually worried about jail time.

“He is the most insecure guy on the face of the earth behind that facade,” Scarborough said. “And he has to know what even his fiercest defenders on Fox News say, like Jonathan Turley. 91 counts, and if he goes 90-1, he’s going to jail for the rest of his life.”

He continued, “He could win 90 and lose one. Every one of those counts, basically, at Donald Trump’s age, that equals a life sentence. So yeah, the guy is worried!”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.