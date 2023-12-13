Kal Penn has very little sympathy to spare for Rudy Giuliani as the defamation trial against the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump ally continues.

Giuliani is currently on trial over comments he made about two Georgia election workers. In 2021, Giuliani accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss of engaging in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, inspiring racist threats; though Giuliani is on trial for defamation, he repeated his false claims Monday following the first day of trial.

“I might feel more sympathy for Rudy Giuliani if, during his defamation trial, he wasn’t outside the courthouse doing more defamation,” Penn said Tuesday night while guest hosting “The Daily Show.” This week marked Penn’s second time hosting the late night show.

“This guy is committing defamation like he has the unlimited plan. Your crimes don’t roll over to the next month, Rudy,” Penn added.

Penn also mocked Giuliani’s defense. During an interview, Giuliani’s lawyers said that the damages the two women are seeking will “be the end of him.”

“The end of Rudy Giuliani? Oh no. That sounds … awesome,” Penn said. “The end of Rudy Giuliani is the best case scenario. Why is his lawyer threatening the jury with a good time?”

Wednesday marks the third day of the former mayor’s trial, and Giuliani is expected to take the stand as early as today. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Giuliani defamed Freeman and Moss when he accused them of election fraud without any evidence. A jury will now decide how much Giuliani must pay the two women suing him for the damage he’s caused to their lives.