‘The Daily Show’ Host Michael Kosta Mocks Trump’s Self-Comparison to MLK: ‘Both Investigated by the FBI,’ but That’s It | Video

Donald Trump didn’t appreciate being asked about Kamala Harris’ recent turnout on Thursday, so naturally, he pivoted to bragging about himself. Once again, he attempted to compare himself to a major historical figure, prompting “The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta to thoroughly roast the convicted felon.

Kosta joked that Trump “had the frustrated energy of a coach after losing four games in a row” when he was asked about the Vice President’s crowd sizes, playing a clip to prove it.

“Oh give me a break,” Trump replied to the reporter exasperatedly, before touting his own perceived success. “I’ve spoken to the biggest crowds. Nobody’s spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King –“

At that, Kosta cut off the clip, begging Trump not to try and compare himself to one of the single most important historical figures of all time.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Kosta interjected. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Hold on, all right? Let’s be careful comparing yourself to Martin Luther King here. I know you were both investigated by the FBI, but that’s about it. Do not try to say that you were more popular.”

But, as the clip resumed, that’s exactly what Trump did, claiming that not only did he have the same circumstances as King’s most famous speech, but also claiming that he had a bigger crowd (he didn’t).

“OK, just to sum up: Trump was asked about Kamala’s crowd size, and his answer ended up being ‘I’m better than MLK,’” Kosta said mockingly. “I mean, probably not the best answer, but it could’ve been worse.”

You can watch the full news segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.

