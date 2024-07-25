‘The Decameron’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Series?

Have you ever wondered what “Love Island” would be like if it were set in the 1300s? Netflix’s new dark-comedy series “The Decameron” will answer all of your questions.

The series, created by Kathleen Jordan and executive produced by “Orange Is the New Black” and “Weeds” alum Jenji Kohan, is loosely based on Italian Author Giovanni Boccacio’s short story collection from the mid-14th century. The plot begins after “The Black Death strikes hard in the Italian countryside in 1348, and a handful of nobles retreat to a grand villa with their servants. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp descends into a race for survival in this soapy dark comedy,” according to the official description.

Keep reading to find out what stars are traveling back in time to the 1340s in our complete “The Decameron” cast and character guide. The show is now streaming on Netflix.

Zosia Mamet as Pampinea

Zosia Mamet by Netflix

“Soon to be the lady of the villa, Pampinea is full of hope and absolutely lacking in self-awareness.”

You know Mamet from “The Flight Attendant” and “Girls.”

Tanya Reynolds as Licisca

Tanya Reynolds by Netflix

“An obedient yet unpredictable servant with a heart of bronze, Licisca was born into servitude and has spent her whole life at the bottom of the food chain working for Filomena’s family. While Filomena is cruel to her, Licisca stomachs it, does her job, and has remained devoted to the family she serves — until now,” according to Netflix.

Reynolds was previously seen in “Sex Education,” “Emma” and “Delicious.”

Jessica Plummer as Filomena

Jessica Plummer by Netflix

“Filomena is a spoiled oddball with a chip on her shoulder and is the last surviving child of her noble family,” according to Netflix.

Plummer previously starred in “The Girl Before,” “EastEnders” and “The After”

Tony Hale as Sirisco

Tony Hale by Netflix

“Sirisco is the affable, ill-prepared and eager-to-please steward of Villa Sant,” per the official character description.

Hale, of course, starred in “Veep” and “Arrested Development” and recently took over the voice of Fear in “Inside Out 2.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia

Saoirse-Monica Jackson by Netflix

“The codependent servant of Pampinea, Misia adores her demanding master and derives much self-worth from pleasing her,” Netflix says.

Monica-Jackson previously starred in “Derry Girls” and “The Flash.”

Leila Farzad as Stratilia

Leila Farzad by Netflix

Stratilia is the cook and servant of the house. She’s played by Farzad, who you may know from “Black Mirror,” “I Hate Suzie” and “Better.”

Karan Gill as Panfilo

Karan Gill by Netflix

“Panfilo is the charming and cunning son of a prominent political family in Florence,” according to Netflix. He arrives with his wife Neifle.

Gill previously starred in “I May Destroy You” and “Screw.”

Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo

Amar Chadha-Patel by Netflix

Dineo serves as noble Tindaro’s loyal companion, doctor, friend, brother, and sometimes mother.

You may know Chadha-Patel from “The Wheel of Time” or “Willow.”

Lou Gala as Neifile

Lou Gala by Netflix

Panfilo’s wife Neifile is described as “God-fearing and highly libidinous.”

Gala previously starred in “Julia” and “Secrets d’histoire.”

Douggie McMeekin as Tinardo

Douggie McMeekin by Netflix

Tinardo is a rich noble who is undermined in his quest for a wife by his “insufferable attitude and blunt disdain for women,” according to the character description.

McMeekin previously starred in “Harlots,” “Chernobyl” and “The Crown.”