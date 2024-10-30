Apple Sets ‘The Family Plan’ Sequel With Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan Returning

The Morgan Family is back in action as a sequel is in the works to “The Family Plan,” with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan, and Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby all returning to star, Apple Original Films announced on Wednesday.

Simon Cellan Jones will also return as director of the action-comedy feature from Skydance Media, which premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ following its debut last year.

“I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant co-stars, and with Simon and David returning to the helm,” producer and star Mark Wahlberg said in a statement to The Wrap. “Making ‘The Family Plan,’ and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry.”

“I’m thrilled to be back with The Morgans as they tear through Europe in search of the perfect action-packed family Christmas,” director Simon Cellan Jones added.

David Coggeshall, the writer of the first movie, has returned to write the script to “The Family Plan” sequel, which takes place at Christmas in Europe where Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, the sequel to “The Family Plan” will be directed by Simon Cellan Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures. John G. Scotti will executive produce along with Cellan Jones.

