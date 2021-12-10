“The Flash” is getting a new metahuman. Mika Abdalla has joined The CW Arrowverse series, TheWrap can exclusively report.

Abdalla will play Tinya Wazzo – a character DC Comics fans best know as Apparition, a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes (though no details were immediately available about when/if Tinya would get a superhero name on the show).

On “The Flash,” she’ll make her debut after Iris Allen-West (Candice Patton), editor of CC Citizen Media (Central City) starts looking into her.

Here’s the character description: After years of successfully hiding in plain sight, reluctant meta-teenager Tinya Wazzo’s life is turned upside down when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Tinya is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever.

In addition to “The Flash,” Abdallain will star in the upcoming Hulu original film “Sex Appeal,” as Avery Hansen-White.

Hulu’s logline for the film, produced by American High, and directed by Talia Osteen reads: “Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.”

Abdalla previously starred in Awesomeness TV’s “Project MC2.” She is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Cultivate Entertainment, and Coast to Coast Talent Group.