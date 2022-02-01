‘The Game’ Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

“The Game” has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+, the network announced Tuesday during its TCA 2022 presentation. All 10 episode of the show’s first season are available now on the streaming service.

From CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Grammnet NH Productions and Akil Productions, Paramount+’s “The Game” is a reboot of the hit dramedy that aired for 10 seasons from 2006-2015, first on The CW and from Season 4-on at BET.

Per the official description, “The Game” offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

The show stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites. As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series said in a statement.



Season 1 of “The Game” was executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.