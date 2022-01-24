The new HBO series “The Gilded Age” hails from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, and much like that hit period series, this one features a lot of characters. Several cadres of characters keep the plot pivoting back and forth between households and prominent locations around 1890s New York, as the show tells a story of New York City on the cusp of change, where the battle between old money and new money -- as well as old and new ways of doing things -- is being fought.
A mix of veteran actors and actresses balance out some newer talent in Julian Fellowes’ latest fictional show — from “Sex and the City’s” Cynthia Nixon to Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter Louisa Jacobson, who plays a main heroine at the heart of aristocratic New York City.
“American Horror Story’s” Taissa Farmica plays a supporting role with room for growth: Gladys Russell, who has yet to make her social debut. Clara Barton (Linda Edmond), founder of the American Red Cross, even makes an appearance.
Below we round up the complete main cast of characters, to help you keep straight who's who as the HBO drama series gets underway.