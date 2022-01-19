‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Viscount Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma in New Photos

Netflix got Wednesday morning off to a heated start by dropping brand new photos from “Bridgerton” Season 2, including one showing Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonthan Bailey) embracing Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Season 2 of the Shondaland show is set to debut on March 25 on the streamer, and the new images offer a look at some of the happenings in the ton.

The Bridgerton brothers — Anthony, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton) — are back together, fencing on their lawn.

Another photo shows the Featherington family (which secretly counts among its members one Lady Whistledown) gathered in their finest.

While the Duke of Hastings won’t be around this season, his wife, eldest Bridgerton sister Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor), now Duchess of Hastings, and Daphne Basset, can be seen meeting with her brother, Viscount Anthony, in another new snap.

Best friends Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), who is expected to make her ton debut in Season 2 (based on previous video teases), chat in another new pic.

The Sharma sisters — Kate and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) — relax on an elegant sofa (with an adorable corgi) in another pic. They’ll both be turning the head of Anthony Bridgerton this season.

While it’s not quite pall mall, there is also a pic of Kate, Anthony and a few others gathered for what looks to be some shooting.

And in the last new pic released on Wednesday, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) reads one of Lady Whistledown’s latest gossip sheets in a palatial room.

“Bridgerton” is based on the book series from Julia Quinn.

Season 2 will follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, “the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India,” reads a logline from Netflix. “When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”