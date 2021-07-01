‘The View': Meghan McCain Replacement Ideas Range Online From Miss Piggy to Randy Rainbow

Meghan McCain is leaving “The View” after four years, and the move raises an important question — who’s going to take her place? Worry not, the People of the Internet already have plenty of ideas.
Some have real suggestions. While many are already speculating that McCain herself will eventually end up finding a job at Fox News, multiple current Fox folks are being floated as McCain’s replacement on ABC, arguing that “The View” will likely want to ensure another conservative voice continues to be on the panel. Suggestions there have included Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren and more.
Still others are hoping for the opposite. One popular choice is Ana Navarro, who has often filled in on “The View” when one of the hosts were out. Meanwhile, author David Hill suggested Ziwe, saying that she is the clear choice if “The View” is going to “atone” for McCain’s four years on the panel.
Arguably the funniest suggestion though, comes from Cara Lynn Shultz, who referenced a long-running joke from the season: McCain’s hair.
“Petition to replace Meghan McCain with her hair stylist, who is the real MVP of the past season,” Shultz tweeted.
Of course, there’s no shortage of people volunteering themselves for the job. Randy Rainbow even went so far as to skip the interview process, tweeting a “press release” confirming he’s replacing not just Meghan McCain, but the entire panel on “The View.”
And yes, some pop culture icons are making it into the mix. From “Star Wars” characters to “The Muppets,” people are shouting out their favorites.
But for some, it doesn’t really matter who steps in for McCain at the end of the day. As Molly Jong-Fast notes, some people would be happy with literally any other person.