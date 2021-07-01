Meghan McCain’s ‘The View’ Exit Brings Online Cheers: ‘See Ya, Princess Nepotism’

Meghan McCain has announced that, after four years with the show, she is leaving “The View.” Rumors of her announcement started circulating before she confirmed the news, which she did indeed confirm during the show. And for the many, the news is more than welcome.

“This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my close family and friends,” McCain said of making the choice to leave. “Look, COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like.”

McCain added that she simply felt that this was the right decision for her at this point in her life. But, even before she officially announced her departure, celebrations began on Twitter. “Ding dong the witch is dead Meghan McCain is leaving #TheView,” Rob Gill tweeted.

Meghan McCain is leaving #TheView — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) July 1, 2021

See ya, Princess Nepotism x https://t.co/C8Ts5juCjK — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 1, 2021

BREAKING- Meghan McCain is leaving The View to devote more time into being a horrible person. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 1, 2021

Following her official confirmation that she’s leaving the show, more jokes flowed about her goodbye speech.

and they heard her exclaim as she drove out of sight, YOU WERE AT MY WEDDING DENISE and to all a good nighthttps://t.co/gFh9FyC6FM — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 1, 2021

Of course, some already have ideas for her replacement. “The only way for this show to atone for the years Meghan McCain hosted is to hire Ziwe,” David Hill tweeted. Meanwhile, writer Charlotte Clymer offered herself up for the job.

The only way for this show to atone for the years Meghan McCain hosted is to hire Ziwe https://t.co/MkV7C8MNKE — David Hill (@davehill77) July 1, 2021

Meghan McCain is leaving The View and a vacancy. While I realize the show is supposed to be all ladies, I’d like to submit my candidacy and also declare I may not be a lady, but I can be a bitch. — Whisman (@WhismanSucks) July 1, 2021

Naturally, some are already speculating that because of her political views, McCain will head over to Fox News after her time with ABC. McCain was generally the most conservative opinion on the panel of hosts, which typically features more liberal women like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. McCain and Behar have had a particularly tumultuous on-air relationship, but in recent weeks, things have gotten contentious with Whoopi as well.

I give it an hour before Meghan McCain’s been hired by Fox News. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) July 1, 2021

That said, McCain did have some support in her future endeavors. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted his support, saying that he’s “100% certain that [her] best days lie ahead as a conservative commentator and thought-leader among her generation.”

https://t.co/7aZytVbsLo — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 1, 2021

Happy early July 4th to @MeghanMcCain for declaring her independence from The View! 👧🇺🇸 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 1, 2021

You can check out more reactions to Meghan McCain’s resignation from “The View” below.

OK so I did find some good news this morning… @MeghanMcCain is leaving #TheView. — Denise Tanton (@dtanton) July 1, 2021

I love that this is how I found out Meghan McCain is leaving The View? https://t.co/t4zonRmFri — pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) July 1, 2021

For the first time ever, Meghan McCain is trending for a good reason. https://t.co/omnlAdRMO2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 1, 2021