“The Killer’s Game” isn’t playing around, it’s ready for its explosive Friday debut.

Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same name, “The Killer’s Game,” stars Dave Bautista who pays Joe Flood, an assassin who was recently diagnosed with a terminal disease. In an effort to avoid feeling any of the pain the illness will bring him, he orders a hit on himself. However, when he learns that he’s actually completely healthy and the hitmen he hired are now targeting his girlfriend, Joe straps in for a comedic but action-packed journey to save their lives.

The film’s screenplay is by Rand Ravich and James Coyne, and it’s directed by JJ Perry. Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards and Kia Jam serve as producers for “The Killer’s Game.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “The Killer’s Game” come out?

“The Killer’s Game” comes out in theaters on Friday, Sept. 13.

Find out where to get tickets below:

Will “The Killer’s Game” be streaming?

For now, there are no confirmed streaming plans for “The Killer’s Game.”

What is “The Killer’s Game” about?

Here’s the full synopsis for “The Killer’s Game.”

“When top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.”

Who is in “The Killer’s Game” cast?

The cast of “The Killer’s Game” includes Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley.

Watch the trailer