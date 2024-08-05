Claes Bang Joins Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in ‘The Wrecking Crew’ | Exclusive

Danish star Claes Bang, best known for playing the leading role of Christian in Ruben Östlund’s 2017 film “The Square,” has been cast opposite Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as the villain in “The Wrecking Crew” for Amazon MGM Studios.

The project began with a tweet from Bautista back in 2021, which quickly snowballed into an actual movie (see tweet below).

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

After the project was assembled, it landed at MGM. The only thing different from the tweet was that instead of landing “The Fall Guy” director David Leitch, the directorial duties would be handed to Ángel Manuel Soto, who directed “Blue Beetle” for Warner Bros. and DC.

The script for the project was written by Jonathan Tropper, who was recently tapped to write Shawn Levy’s “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm, and “follows two half-brothers — one a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and the other a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista). After 20-odd years of bad blood, they must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii,” according to the official synopsis.

“The Wrecking Crew” was written by Tropper prior to the WGA strike. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project is being described as a buddy action movie.

Producers on the project include include 6th & Idaho’s Lynn Harris and Matt Reeves, along with Bautista, Momoa and Jeffrey Fierson.

Bang can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s “The New Look,” and in addition to “The Square,” has appeared in films like Doug Liman’s “Locked Down” and Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” and in series like Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s “Dracula” miniseries and Apple TV+’s acclaimed “Bad Sisters.”