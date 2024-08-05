Ryan Reynolds Wants a New ‘Logan-like’ Movie for Wesley Snipes’ Blade: ‘He’s Marvel Daddy’

NOTE: Spoilers ahead for “Deadpool & Wolverine.” You’ve been warned

Ryan Reynolds just might be the king of manifesting movies, and now he’s trying to do it for Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

In a post to X on Monday morning, Reynolds thanked Snipes for paving the way for on-screen superheroes, having been the first one to hit big screens in 1998, well before the Marvel Cinematic Universe even existed. And, bearing that in mind, Reynolds advocated for a proper goodbye for the character, similar to what Hugh Jackman got to do with “Logan.”

“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off.”

Indeed, Snipes’ Blade returned in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” as part of a group of heroes living in The Void, where they’ve been forgotten about. Together, they help Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) storm Cassandra Nova’s (Emma Corrin) fortress to get back to their reality.

At one point, Blade even jokes that there will only ever be one Blade, an obvious head tilt to the fact that the MCU is introducing their own Blade in Mahershala Ali (though the production has faced quite a few roadblocks and delays).

Reynolds’ post on Monday isn’t the first he’s made gushing over his costars in the film. On Tuesday, he responded to a post from Channing Tatum that thanked Reynolds for including Gambit in the film.

“Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man,” Reynolds wrote. “I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen.”

He continued, “This was our second San Diego Comic Con. Two of the best days of my life happened while @channingtatum wore this shirt. Coincidence or conspiracy?”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now in theaters everywhere.