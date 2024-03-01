Apple TV+’s “The New Look” follows a clash of culture between grande dame of fashion Coco Chanel and up-and-comer Christian Dior. In the period following World War II and the Holocaust, fashion faced a pivotal moment in helping those who survived the horrors of the war and genocide hope. Dior overtook Chanel in many ways with his elegant designs.

The battle between Chanel and Dior wages throughout ten episodes, during which Dior’s sister Catherine (Maisie Peters) gets kidnapped and taken through transports and concentration camps for aiding a branch of the resistance that hides Jews in their escape from the Nazis and SS Gestapo. Dior and Chanel’s contemporaries Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich) and more witness all of the torment and toil Dior goes through.

Matching the shift in culture and time periods, Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Jack Antonoff curated the contemporary yet classic soundtrack, complete with early to mid-twentieth-century songs covered by modern artists. In the first half of the show, each episode contains a song in the credits from artists like Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, Matty Healy of The 1975, Lana Del Rey and more. Additionally, many of the songs happen to coordinate with the episode titles.

This marks quite a different project from Antonoff’s previous supervision of the soundtrack to “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which included ‘70s hits redone by Antonoff’s band Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R., BROCKHAMPTON, St. Vincent and the Minions themselves.

Here are all the songs in “The New Look” on Apple TV+:

Episode 1: “Just You Wait and See” – “White Cliffs of Dover” by Florence Welch

“White Cliffs of Dover” by Florence Welch Episode 2: “The Hour” – “The Hour Is Now” by Matty Healy

“The Hour Is Now” by Matty Healy Episode 3: “Nothing But Blue Skies” – “Blue Skies” by Lana Del Rey

“Blue Skies” by Lana Del Rey Episode 4: “What a Difference” – “What a Difference a Day Makes” by Perfume Genius