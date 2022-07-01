Gru and the minions are back in an all new blast from the past adventure. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” takes viewers back to Gru’s childhood where, on the brink of adolescence, Gru wants nothing more than to join The Sinister Six, a group of villains notorious for their collaboration in crime.

The adventures of all these characters as well as the minions are backed by a reimagined soundtrack full of ’70s hits.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, the soundtrack includes St. Vincent’s rendition of Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit “Funkytown,” H.E.R.’s version of “Dance to the Music” from Sly and the Family Stone in 1967, Bleachers’ rendition of John Lennon’s 1970 song “Instant Karma” and Phoebe Bridgers’ version of The Carpenters’ 1972 ballad “Goodbye to Love.” Even the Minions get a few spotlight moments like when they sing Paul Simon’s “Cecelia.”

Here are all the songs in “Minions: The Rise of Gru”:

“Shining Star” by Brittany Howard fr. Verdine White

“Bang Bang” by G.E.M.

“Bang Bang” by Caroline Polachek

“Despicable Me” by Heitor Pereira and Pharrell Williams

“Main Title & First Victim from the film Jaws” by John T. Williams

“Black Magic Woman” by Tierra Whack

“Cecilia” by The Minions”

“Bad Moon Rising” by John Fogerty

“Vehicle” by Gary Clark Jr.

“Quintet in E Major, Op 13: Minuet” by Luigi Boccherini

“Cat Scratch Fever” by Ted Nugent

“You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt

“You’re No Good” by Weyes Blood

“Wave” by Antonio Carlos Jobim

“Hollywood Swinging” by BROCKHAMPTON

“All the Young Dudes” by Mott The Hoopie

“Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band

“Goodbye to Love” by The Carpenters

“Goodbye to Love” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Instant Karma!” by Bleachers

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones

“Fly Like an Eagle” by Thundercat

“On the Beautiful Blue Danube” by Pierre Coffin

“More, More, More” by Andrea True Connection

“Slightly Out of Tune” by Kali Uchis

“Desafinado” by Kali Uchis

“The Conversation” by Pierre Coffin

“Funkytown” by Lipps, Inc.

“Dance to the Music” by H.E.R.

“Cool” by Verdine White

“Born to Be Alive” by Jackson Wang

“Turn Up the Sunshine” by Diana Ross feat. Tame Impala

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by Pierre Coffin

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones

“Funkytown” by St. Vincent

“Kung Fu Suite” by RZA

“Score Suite (From “Minions: The Rise of Gru)” by Heitor Pereira

Here is a playlist with most of these songs — classic or reimagined.