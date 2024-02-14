‘The New Look’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Fashion and fascism collide in the Apple TV+ series “The New Look,” which follows French fashion and haute couture in a pivotal period post World War II and the Holocaust. Unfolding over ten episodes, the show traces a subtle showdown between up-and-coming designer Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) during the Nazi occupation of Paris and in the aftermath of World War II.

Dark dimensions of Coco Chanel’s Nazi collaboration come to light as does Christian Dior’s loyal love of his sister, Catherine (Maisie Williams), whose sacrifice for the resistance takes her through hell and back. The historical drama brings iconic fashion house names and the people behind them to life.

Read on to learn more about the series and its release schedule:

When did “The New Look” premiere?

The historical drama series launched Wednesday, Feb. 14, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day on Apple TV+. The first three episodes debuted on the premiere date.

Where is “The New Look” streaming?

“The New Look” is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV.

What time are new episodes of “The New Look” out on Apple TV+?

New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays at midnight PT.

How many episodes are in “The New Look”?

The first season of the fashion series contains 10 episodes.

Here’s the full “The New Look” release schedule:

Episode 1: “Just You Wait and See” – Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wednesday, Feb. 14 Episode 2: “The Hour” – Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wednesday, Feb. 14 Episode 3: “Nothing But Blue Skies” – Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wednesday, Feb. 14 Episode 4: “What a Difference” – Wednesday, Feb. 21

Wednesday, Feb. 21 Episode 5: “Give Your Heart and Soul to Me” – Wednesday, Feb. 28

Wednesday, Feb. 28 Episode 6: “If You Believed in Me” – Wednesday, Mar. 6

Wednesday, Mar. 6 Episode 7: “It All Came True” – Wednesday, Mar. 13

Wednesday, Mar. 13 Episode 8: “I Love You Most of All” – Wednesday, Mar. 20

Wednesday, Mar. 20 Episode 9: “Will You Return” – Wednesday, Mar. 27

Wednesday, Mar. 27 Episode 10: “What a Day This Has Been” – Wednesday, April 3 (Season Finale)

Who is in “The New Look”?

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong

Thomas Poitevin as Pierre Balmain

Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi

Claes Bang as Spatz

Nuno Lopes as Cristóbal Balenciaga

Glenn Close as Carmel Snow

Patrick Albenque as Marcel Boussac

Zabou Breitman as Madame Zehnacker

Watch the trailer below: