‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Teases Catherine O’Hara in Tear-Filled First Look | Video

At long last, we have a first look into “The Last of Us” Season 2, and that first look involves Catherine O’Hara.

“Did you hurt her?” O’Hara asks Joel (Pedro Pascal) in this first teaser. “Then what? What did you do?”

The teaser then flashes between shots of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) screaming and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) shooting into the snow before it offers glimpses of new horrors to come. Isabela Merced, who plays Ellie’s love interest Dina, can be seen on the verge of crying, Jeffrey Wright pulls out a gun as Washington Liberation Front leader Isaac Dixon and Ellie screams once again as a Clicker lunges for her.

The teaser then cuts back to Joel and O’Hara, only this time Joel now has tears in his eyes. “I saved her,” Joel says. Watch the teaser below.

The second season of the HBO original will premiere in 2025. It’s expected to be an adaptation of “The Last of Us Part II” video game, though, based on the events and timeline of that game, some adjustments will likely be made as were made for Season 1.

Season 2 has already set its main cast. In addition to the returns of Pedro, Ramsey and Luna, this new season will star Merced (“Turtles All the Way Down”), Wright (“American Fiction”) and O’Hara in a currently undisclosed role. Additionally, this upcoming season stars Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”) as Abby, a soldier seeking vengeance; Young Mazino (“Beef”) as Jesse, a selfless member of the Jackson commune; Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick”) as Manny, a member of the Washington Liberation Front; Ariela Barer (“Runaways”) as Mel, a doctor struggling with the horrors of war; Tati Gabrielle (“You”) as Nora, a military medic torn by her past; and Spencer Lord (“The Good Doctor”) as Owen, another member of WLF.

“The Last of Us” is based on the games of the same name by Naughty Dog. The series takes place 20 years after a fungal infection has taken over the world, turning those infected into zombie-like creatures. The series is created by “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin and game director Neil Druckmann.