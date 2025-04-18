‘The Last of Us’ vs. ‘The White Lotus’: Which of HBO’s Buzzy Shows Is the Biggest Moneymaker for Max?

Parrot Analytics unpacks the streaming revenue data behind the acclaimed shows

Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" and Aimee Lou Wood in "The White Lotus" (HBO)

In recent weeks, HBO and Max have dominated the Sunday night discourse with their acclaimed series. First, “The White Lotus,” which just concluded its third season, and now, with “The Last of Us,” which returned for its second season right after “The White Lotus” went off the air, and ensures the banner Sundays will continue for weeks to come. But which buzzy series is the biggest earner on streaming?

At the end of 2024, “The Last of Us” just edged out “The White Lotus” in terms of the amount of streaming revenue these series have brought in for Max in the United States and Canada (UCAN).

