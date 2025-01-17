As Streaming Looks More Like Traditional TV, Will Procedurals Make a Comeback? | Chart

In 2024 the streaming industry continued to evolve in ways that made it look more like the traditional TV ecosystem. Over the past year we have seen a move towards bundling that is reminiscent of the cable era’s bloated package deals. The bundled options available to consumers now span across competing entertainment companies.

The introduction of ad tiers for streamers is another notable shift in this direction. The expansion of ad-supported options is arguably pro-consumer (ads for those who would like to pay less but not for those willing to pay more); definitely a positive for the financials of these companies (for example, Prime Video saw a jump in its ARPU following the introduction of an ad-tier by our estimates); and most certainly a move toward what an earlier era of TV looked like.