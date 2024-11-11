Price Hikes vs. Ads: How Apple TV+ and Prime Video Boosted Revenue in 2024

Amazon and Apple, two tech giants that have become major players in the entertainment industry by way of their streaming platforms, recently reported earnings. While these they do not break out metrics from their video streaming divisions, Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Metrics can provide insight into the performances for both streaming services, which are essentially black boxes.

Prime Video and Apple TV+ present an interesting case study in how platforms can squeeze more revenue from their subscribers using different tactics. Both Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video saw significant ARPU (Average Revenue per User) gains in the last year, led by pricing changes and hit seasons of flagship shows like “Ted Lasso” and “The Boys.” The