Netflix’s Original Content Slowdown Means Prime Video Is Gaining Ground | Chart

Over the last four quarters, Amazon has been growing its share of streaming original series premieres. Similar to Netflix, the platform has seen its share of original content slide over the past several years, with new competitors entering markets around the world. However, in contrast to Netflix, Prime Video has grown its share of streaming original series relative to the competition since the end of 2023.

An analysis with Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama shows that as of Q3 2024, Amazon Prime Video originals accounted for 8.7% of streaming original series globally. This is approaching the platform’s share of original series that had premiered prior to 2020, which is impressive given the number of competitive platforms that have launched and expanded their catalogs since then.

Prime Video’s cumulative share of streaming original series premieres (Data via Parrot Analytics)

Contrast this with Netflix, whose share of original series has consistently fallen over the same time. Netflix has slowed the erosion of its share of originals, which has hovered around 24% since the end of 2023. Although Netflix is starting from a much larger share of original content than Amazon Prime Video, the fact that Prime Video has managed to not just stabilize, but gain ground on rivals over the past few quarters is a good sign that the streaming platform is successfully weathering increased competition.

But in which markets is Amazon investing in new original series? While the platform has made notable investments in India and continues to see success here, for the past two years, the EMEA region has been where the greatest number of new Amazon Prime Video original series have originated. More recently, the U.S. and Canada have seen clear growth in the share of Amazon Prime Video original series from this region in 2024. This region accounted for the largest share of Amazon Prime Video premieres in Q3 2024 (38.2%).

The growing share of new Prime Video series from the UCAN region reverses the trend over the past few years, which saw Amazon growing its footprint in other regions around the world with more local original series. The shift towards more new series in the UCAN region, which is not typically thought of as a growth market, may be surprising, but the platform has had a number of successful new shows premiere this year, including “Fallout” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”