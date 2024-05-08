Peacock has bled money over the last four years, but the Comcast C-suite insists its losses peaked in 2023. The platform built some momentum early this year, led by the first-ever streaming exclusive NFL Playoff game. And the company beat analyst estimates for first-quarter revenue and profit while Peacock’s subscriber base grew 55% between the first quarters of 2023 and 2024.

Despite these positive developments, the long-term viability of Peacock as a standalone streamer remains questionable. A major strength of the platform is its robust lineup of linear programming, more notably NBC shows and popular Bravo reality franchises. Although having those titles exclusive on Peacock would boost the platform’s appeal, Comcast generates revenues by licensing those shows to other platforms.