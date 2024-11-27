‘The Last Video Store’ Trailer Will Send You Straight to Hell | Exclusive

“The Last Video Store,” a self-referential horror movie that debuted at Austin’s Fantastic Fest back in 2023, is finally headed to physical media. And we’ve got the exclusive trailer, which you can watch below. The Blu-ray is out on December 10 from Arrow Video.

Directed by Cody Kennedy and Tim Rutherford and written by Rutherford and Joshua Roach, the movie is described as a “love letter to video rental stores and the B-movie treasures that lined their walls.” The movie follows a young woman who, after her father passes, who brings his collection of VHS tapes to Blaster Video. Blaster Video is a throwback of a video store, run by Kevin, a friend of her father’s. Among the tapes is a dark and mysterious tape – could it have been the last thing that her father watched? Of course, it unleashes a bunch of monsters into the video store, which they now have to contend with.

As the trailer suggests, this is a love letter to a certain era of movie-watching and to the loving task of obsessively collecting physical media.

Among the special features on this deluxe new release are a commentary track by film critics Matt Donato and Meagan Navarro; “The Videonomicon Unleashed,” a visual essay from Heather Wixson, co-author of “IN Search of Darkness;” “Nostalgia Fuel,” a new visual essay by film critic Martyn Pedlar; three short film by Kennedy and Rutherford (including one that became “The Last Video Store”); clips from an aborted feature version; behind-the-scenes materials; and promotional stuff like a trailer and image gallery.

You can pre-order the movie here.