Seth Meyers Says Lorne Michaels’ Compliments Feel ‘Super Mean’ If You Don’t Know Him

Seth Meyers is flattered by his recent profile in the New York Times. But it took the NBC host a few hours to get to that point, he admitted on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” That was especially the case when it came to his former “SNL” boss and current executive producer, Lorne Michaels.

“The delightful thing for me is that Lorne Michaels, who I owe everything to, gave a couple of quotes in there. They’re the most Lorne quotes. Because they’re very sweet, but if you don’t know him, you would think those are super mean,” Meyers told Colbert on Thursday night. Meyers was on to promote his HBO standup special, “Dad Man Walking.”

The first of those questionable compliments came after “Late Night” executive producer Mike Shoemaker called Meyers a “secretly brilliant impressionist.”

“And then Lorne goes, ‘Well, I wouldn’t go that far,’” Meyers recalled. “They also kept in — and this means so much to me — ‘He’s good enough.’”

All jokes aside, Michaels did have some exceptionally kind things to say about Meyers in the New York Times’ profile. “He’s an honorable guy,” Michaels told the paper of record. “I love Seth. Or I care deeply about Seth, or whatever people say now. Definitely, he’s a big part of things for me.”

Both Meyers and Colbert also dished on the upcoming 50th anniversary special for “Saturday Night Live.” Colbert revealed he was interviewed for one of the documentaries about the anniversary NBC will be releasing in the coming months. Though Colbert was never hired on “SNL,” he is part of a long list of notable figures who auditioned for the late night series and were ultimately rejected. For the documentary, Colbert was asked to watch his old audition tape for the show.

“It was OK. I understand why they gave me a shot,” Colbert said before admitting that he completely misremembered the event.

Meyers, who saw his old audition for the 40th anniversary of “SNL,” had a completely different response. “I thought I was going to throw up,” said.

Watch the full interview above.